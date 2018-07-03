Dublin's Lord Mayor offers to host gangland feud talks in Mansion House

Nial Ring says he is a qualified mediator and has offered his services to both sides
Dublin's new Lord Mayor has offered to make the Mansion House available for mediation talks in the city’s ongoing gangland feud.
Up to 18 people have died as a result of criminal dispute with much of the violence played out in newly installed Lord Mayor Nial Ring's north inner city constituency.
The independent councillor said he is a qualified mediator and has made it known that he is available to both sides.
He said he would not be afraid to speak to the criminals involved:
“Absolutely not, I mean anything I can do as Lord Mayor to help solve this particular problem and this particular feud, I would be delighted to do,” he said.
“I think it would be incumbent upon me to make the house available.”
Reporting from Aideen Finnegan ...