Dublin's Apollo House site is bought for over €50m

The site of a housing protest in Dublin city has been bought for over €50m.

The former Apollo House saw 'Home Sweet Home' activists occupy the building for over a month from December 2016.

The group was ordered by a judge to leave the building in January 2017.

The now-demolished Apollo House building in Dublin city cetre | Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The site has planning permission for a 10-storey over basement office block - the former Apollo House has since been demolished.



The Tara Street site has been acquired by Pat Crean & Partners.

The new building will extend to around 12,622 sq m and will be made up of office, retail, café, bar and restaurant units.

An artist's impression of the new Apollo House building | Image: Savills

Designed by Henry J Lyons and MOLA, the new building will feature a double basement providing 40 car parking spaces and 166 bicycle spaces.

While a wrap-around terrace on the eighth-floor will give panoramic views of the Dublin Docklands.

An artist's impression of the new Apollo House building (viewed from a distance)| Image: Savills

Mark Reynolds, director of development and consultancy at Savills Ireland - who handled the sale - said: "Given the fact this is one of the few sites with development potential remaining in Dublin's CBD, it was no surprise that demand from a variety of buyers was strong, which ultimately led to a very expedient sales process.

"There is still strong demand in Dublin for quality office stock in good locations, and The Apollo Dublin certainly meets this criteria."