Dublin-based Ryanair pilots striking again as further action announced for next week

Up to 100 directly employed Irish-based Ryanair pilots are on strike for a fourth day.

The airline has cancelled 20 Irish flights as a result of today's action, affecting around 3,500 passengers.

It comes amid a continuing dispute over issues such as seniority and base transfers.

Industrial relations problems are continuing at the airline, with a fifth day of strike action announced for next Friday.

In a statement yesterday, the Fórsa trade union said the industrial action is likely to continue until there is "substantial movement" on the pilots’ demands.

They said: "The airline’s escalation of the dispute last Wednesday (25th July) – when it threatened to sack 100 pilots and 200 cabin crew, or transfer them to Poland – led to a predictable hardening of resolve among its staff.

"There cannot be a resolution to this dispute if management persists with its precondition to talks, which is virtually unprecedented in similar situations across Irish industrial relations."

Ryanair, meanwhile, claims to have agreed to nine out of 11 of the pilots' demands.

The airline's Kenny Jacobs said: “This fifth strike notice by Fórsa is irresponsible, unwarranted and is disrupting customers and (a way of damaging) Ryanair’s business and our share price.

"Even when Ryanair invites Fórsa to meetings, Fórsa rejects the invitation and calls more strikes."

Next week's action will coincide with already announced strikes by Ryanair pilots in Belgium and Sweden.

Ryanair has warned that Dutch and German pilots could also strike in 'coordinated' action next week.