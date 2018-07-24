Dublin-based Ryanair pilots staging third one-day strike today

Ryanair passengers are facing travel disruption today as Dublin-based pilots take part in a third day of strike action.

The airline has cancelled 16 flights between the UK and Ireland due to the strike by a quarter of its Irish pilots.

The Fórsa trade union says pilots are seeking a fair and transparent method to govern base transfers.

Around 100 Irish based @Ryanair pilots picket the airlines HQ for a 3rd day. @Ryanair has cancelled 16 flights today impacting 2500 passengers @IALPA @forsa_union_ie pic.twitter.com/auzO3mMzsI — Paul Quinn (@pdquinn7) July 24, 2018

Fórsa Head of Communications, Bernard Harbor, has warned further industrial action could be on the horizon.

He said: "In Dublin, there'll be a picket at the airport today - that will be in place until the early or mid-afternoon.

"[The] disputes committee will be meeting tomorrow to consider what further action might take place - so we'll know on Wednesday whether and when further industrial action will take place in the company."

Ryanair has criticised the strike, describing it as 'unnecessary'.

The airline says that pilots earn between €150,000 and €200,000 a year, saying: "Our pilots should resolve these issues through our working group and not disrupt any more customer holidays."

Ryanair has warned any further strikes could see it review its winter schedule - saying that could lead to job losses.

Fórsa criticised those suggestions, with a spokesperson saying: “This kind of threatening statement is not conducive to building trust and reaching a resolution to the dispute, and Fórsa doesn’t accept that jobs or expansion in the airline need be put at risk by company management,”