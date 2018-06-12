Dublin gardens could make way for major new bus corridor plan

Up to 1,300 Dublin homes face losing parts of their gardens and parking spaces to make way for a major new plan to widen streets in the capital.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) will today outline its €2bn ‘Bus Connects’ plan in a discussion document.

The massive plan aims to create a network of 16 expanded corridors to make services more reliable and punctual by 2027.

The Irish Independent reports that the plan will see the development of 230km of dedicated bus corridors and more than 200km of cycle paths across the city.

Buses will be given continuous priority on main arteries into town from places like Finglas, Rathfarnham and Clondalkin.

It is hoped the corridors can improve journey times by between 40% and 60%.

However, under the plans to be revealed today, up to 1300 Dublin homes could lose parking and part of their gardens as roads are widened to make way for the change.

It's believed the NTA would pay compensation and for gardens to be redesigned - while some of the land would be secured with Compulsory Purchase Orders.

The impact on residential properties has already led to objections.

On Newstalk Breakfast, Dublin North West TD Noel Rock said the NTA appears to have learnt nothing from past planning problems with sites like Na Fianna:

“Clearly we have the exact same mistakes here again,” he said.

“I have 1,300 homeowners now – many of whom will be on to me, I have no doubt, and to many other TDs across the city throughout the course of the day – and we have no certainty, we have no guidance to give them whatsoever.

“The NTA has landed us with a dog’s dinner once again.”