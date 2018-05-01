Drugs worth €188,000 seized during searches in Tallaght

A man was arrested in connection with the searches, and has since been released
Drugs worth around €188,000 have been seized and a man has been arrested following searches in Dublin.
At around 4pm yesterday, gardaí from Tallaght searched a house in the Donomore area.
Cocaine, heroin and tablets worth an estimated €175,000 were seized during the search.
A stolen car - which gardaí say had been stripped down for parts - and drug paraphernalia were also seized.
A man in his 40s was arrested, and taken to Tallaght Garda Station.
A follow-up search was later conducted in the Deerpark area of Tallaght.
Cannabis worth up to €13,000 was seized during the operation.
The arrested man has since been released, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.