Senate committee approves Kavanaugh to US Supreme Court - pending one week delay

The US Senate Judiciary Committee has approved the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court – pending a one-week delay.

The delay is to allow for an FBI investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

The proposal was put forward by Senator Jeff Flake.

However there is confusion as to what will happen next – as the committee does not have the authority to delay the vote.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell will call the vote and he does not sit on the judiciary committee.

Should Senator McConnell refuse the one-week delay, Senator Flake indicated he would vote against Judge Kavanaugh in the full hearing - throwing his nomination in doubt.

Should Senator McConnell agree, Donald Trump’s nominee will advance to the highest court in the land, depending on the results of the one-week FBI investigation.

Nomination

Earlier, it looked as if Judge Kavanaugh would take a major step forward to the position after Senator Flake confirmed he would support him.

Three women have come forward to accuse Judge Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct or assault in the weeks since he was nominated by the US President.

He has vehemently denied all the allegations.

Dr Christine Blasey Ford

During a Senate judiciary committee hearing last night one of the women, California professor Christine Blasey Ford, gave a harrowing account of his alleged assault on her 36 years ago.

She claimed he held her down and groped her during a high school party in 1982.

She said she feared for her life during the alleged incident when she was 15-years-old and he was 17 – and dismissed suggestions it could be a case of mistaken identity, insisting she was "100%" certain Mr Kavanaugh was her alleged attacker.

For his part, Judge Kavanaugh claimed the allegations were “part of a calculated political hit” against him and said his reputation had been “totally and permanently destroyed” by the claims.

He did not attempt to dispute Dr Ford’s claim that she was assaulted – but insisted, “I have never done that to her or to anyone.”

Judge Brett Kavanaugh

This afternoon, Senator Flake announced that he would vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh, insisting that he remains entitled to the “presumption of innocence in the absence of corroborating evidence.

“While some may argue that a different standard should apply regarding the Senate’s advice and consent responsibilities, I believe that the constitution’s provisions of fairness and due process apply here as well,” said Senator Flake.

Later on, he was confronted by two women in an elevator as he attempted to make his way back to the committee room.

One of the women told him that she was a survivor of sexual assault, and begged him to look her in the eye and “tell me that it doesn’t matter what happened to me.”

The other woman accused him of confirming a man who had “violated someone” to the highest legal office in the US.

Senator Flake listened to the women but did not respond.

The committee is narrowly split with an 11-10 Republican majority, meaning Senator Flake’s nomination is almost certain to send him through to full Senate vote next week.

The committee confirmation vote is set for 6:30pm Irish time.

On the Hard Shoulder this evening, Paul Brandus, White House Bureau Chief for West Wing Reports said the Senate is almost certain to confirm him.

“This looks like it is certainly going to go through here,” he said.

“Enough Republican who were kind of seen as wavering, kind of straddling the fence on this, have indicated they are going to support Kavanaugh,” he said.

“It pretty much looks like a done deal.

“Unless something dramatic happens it looks like Brett Kavanaugh will be on the Supreme Court within days.”

Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2018

President Trump watch last night’s hearing on-board Air Force One as he returned to Washington from his appearance at the UN in New York.

As it ended, he tweeted "Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him.”

"His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats' search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote!"