Discovery of 'headless dummy' leads to major police operation in Germany

Emergency services responded after a pedestrian and police officer spotted an apparently blood-covered 'body'
A major operation was launched in Germany on Monday evening following the discovery of a 'headless body' which turned out to be a dummy.
The alarm was raised by a pedestrian who was walking near the Rems river valley - an area east of Stuttgart - shortly after 8pm on Monday evening.
Photos from the scene showed a clothed and apparently blood-covered 'body'. The legs were also bound.
According to police in the state of Baden-Württemberg, the first police officer who responded also believed a human body had been discovered.
The discovery prompted the area to be cordoned off and detectives to be alerted.
20 firefighters were called to the scene, and helped create a path to the 'body' as it was not immediately accessible.
However, once emergency crews reached it, they discovered that the 'body' was in fact a 'deceptively real-looking doll'.
Police say it is not known how the dummy ended up at the scene.