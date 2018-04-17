Disclosures Tribunal expects to have heard majority of evidence by June

The Disclosure’s Tribunal has been told the ‘major part of the evidence’ should be finished by the middle of June.

The Tribunal is investigating if senior Gardaí engaged in a campaign to smear the whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

It has been a busy week or so for the Disclosures’ Tribunal with a number of politicians including Micheál Martin, John McGuiness and Pat Rabbitte giving evidence.

It also heard from the well know solicitor Gerald Kean and the former chief executive of the Road Safety Authority (RSA) Noel Brett.

Today it took its final witness in this section and the Tribunal was told there are 21 volumes in total to serve.

Eight have been served so far and there are 13 to go.

Some of the volumes deal with Supt Dave Taylor, others with the garda press office and some with journalists.

The chairman Mr Justice Peter Charleton noted a vast amount of work was going on behind the scenes and was told it is hoped the major part of the evidence will be finished by the middle of June.

Day 67 of the Tribunal has now concluded. It will resume sittings at the end of the month.