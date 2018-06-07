Decision expected on swimming bans at major Dublin beaches after sewage discharge

Dublin City Council will decide whether to lift swimming bans at three major beaches tomorrow.

The bans are in place at Sandymount, Merrion Strand and Dollymount after a breakdown at a pumping station saw sewage discharged into the Liffey.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said they were put in place as a precautionary measure.

“Bathing water samples have been taken and when definitive results are available tomorrow,” she said.

“It is hoped at this point that the notices can be lifted.”

A swimming ban is also in place at Garryvoe beach in County Cork – also due to a suspected sewage discharge.

Swimming bans issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will remain in place at Sandymount Strand, Merrion Strand and Loughshinny beach for the rest of the summer.

The warnings were issued last month due to “poor water quality” as a result of high levels of dog and bird faeces.