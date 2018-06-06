Crocodile kills pastor during mass baptism at Ethiopian lake

A pastor has been killed by a crocodile whilst carrying out a lakeside baptism in Ethiopia.

Docho Eshete was conducting a ceremony for 80 people when the reptile leapt up at him from the water on Sunday, according to African media.

The crocodile dragged the pastor into Lake Abaya - situated in the southern city of Arba Minch - as those with him watched on, the Ethiopian news site Borkena reported.

His body was later recovered from the water with bite marks on his back, legs and hands.

The crocodile was not captured.

Lake Abaya, Ethiopia. Image: Wikipedia

Fishermen and those who attended the ceremony are said to have tried to save the pastor.

Police officer Eiwnetu Kanko told local reporters that they used fishing nets to stop the crocodile from taking the pastor's body further into the water.

Shimelis Zenebe, director general of the Abaya National Park, told local radio station Sheger that crocodiles have started preying on animals on the edge of the lake.

He said this is because of decreasing fish populations.