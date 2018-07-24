Cricket legend Imran Khan among favourites to become Pakistan Prime Minister

Former international cricket star Imran Khan is among the frontrunners to become Pakistan’s next prime minister.

Tens of millions Pakistanis go to the polls tomorrow in an election that could have repercussions for the entire region.

Khan retired from cricket in 1992 – after a career that saw him become one of Pakistan’s most successful players.

He made 3,807 runs and took 362 wickets in Test cricket.

Polls remain tight – but most are predicting a narrow victory for the former sportsman – although he is likely to have to form a coalition.

His main opponent, the three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was arrested on corruption charges when he landed in Lahore from London earlier this month.

He is now campaigning from prison in Islamabad and is reported to be suffering from health issues.

In his place as candidate for the centre-right Pakistan Muslim League is his brother Shahbaz Sharif.

The party have said they have been "victimised" but remain "resilient" and have seen "a spike in popular support".

Should there be a handover of power – it will be only the second time a civilian Government has completed one since the country's independence in 1947.

However, the country’s military has been accused of influencing the election in Khan's favour by censoring news coverage.

Some believe it would suit the army to have a prime minister with only a thin majority, thereby giving it power behind-the-scenes.

A third candidate, Bilawal Bhutto Zadari, from the Pakistan People's Party, could be the kingmaker.

The 29-year-old Oxford-educated politician comes from a dynasty of Pakistan leaders.

He is the son of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in 2007.

His father is Asif Ali Zadari, who served as the 11th president of Pakistan.

Whoever wins the election will need to seek an alliance with Bhutto's party or possibly a collection of independents.