Coveney reiterates rejection of Brexit backstop that can be ended by Britain

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said the Irish position on a Brexit backstop on the border 'remains consistent' and very clear.

It comes after it was reported British Prime Minister Theresa May will bring new proposals aimed at avoiding a hard border to her cabinet on Tuesday.

According to reports, she will table a plan which would see the whole of the UK stay in a customs union with the EU - so no checks at the border would be needed.

But the UK want there to be a time limit on any backstop measure.

The Irish Government has ruled that out - and says the current backstop for Northern Ireland will still have to be part of any final deal.

The Irish position remains consistent and v clear? that a "time-limited backstop" or a backstop that could be ended by UK unilaterally would never be agreed to by IRE or EU. These ideas are not backstops at all + don't deliver on previous UK commitments ??#Brexit pic.twitter.com/y7AQ8V1jMo — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) November 5, 2018

Responding in a tweet, Mr Coveney said a "time-limited backstop", or a backstop that could be ended unilaterally by Britain "would never be agreed to" by Ireland or the European Union.

"These ideas are not backstops at all (and) don't deliver on previous UK commitments", he added.

While in a statement on Sunday - responding to a Sunday Times article - Mr Coveney's spokesperson said: "The UK has given written commitments last December and March that the Withdrawal Agreement will give a legal guarantee of no return to a hard border in Ireland in any circumstance - This is the backstop."

He noted that the UK agreed in March that the backstop would remain in place "unless and until" a long-term future trading relationship that "eliminates any need for border infrastructure or related checks and controls" is in place.

He said the EU's support for Ireland "has been and remains unwavering" and warned that the UK must deliver on its commitments before negotiations on future relations can begin.