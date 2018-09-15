Coveney insists Ireland standing firm amid fresh fears over hard border

The Tánaiste says Ireland will never return to the "dark and divisive days of decades past" as Brexit talks heat up in Brussels.

Reports this morning suggest the Government's willing to drop its demand for a "bulletproof" guarantee that the UK's exit won't lead to a hard border in Ireland.

The Irish Independent reports that negotiators are willing to soften the stance to prevent the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal.

The paper quotes senior Brexit sources as saying that they recognise that the UK will not be able to sign off on the backstop put forward by the EU - which would effectively keep the North in the single market and customs union after Britain leaves.

The sources said Ireland will face economic "catastrophe" if the UK leaves without securing a deal.

However, writing his own piece in the newspaper this morning, Simon Coveney said the talks must deliver a legally enforceable guarantee there will be no infrastructure, checks or controls on the border.

“The simple truth is we have a little over four weeks until the critical European Council meeting in October which remains the target for finalising a withdrawal agreement,” writes Minister Coveney.

“I am confident, however, that EU and UK negotiators are focused on the critical task at hand, which is agreeing a legally enforceable backstop for Northern Ireland that delivers on the UK commitments of last December and March and the guarantee of no physical infrastructure or related checks or controls.

“This is not a backstop any of us wish to ever use. Our shared hope is for a future relationship so close that the backstop is never needed.

“However, agreeing it now, as all sides are committed to doing, provides reassurance to everyone who has benefited from the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement that we are never going back to the dark and divisive days of decades past.”

It comes as EU leaders prepare to meet in Salzburg next week, with negotiators expected to insist that the back-stop be agreed by October.

Leaders may then call an Extraordinary Brexit Summit in November to finalise the details of the UKs future relationship with the EU.