Court orders Conor McGregor clothing to be removed from sale after trademark case

Conor McGregor has been banned from selling some of his sportswear range in Europe following a Dutch court ruling.

A district court in The Hague has reportedly ordered sports giant Adidas, and its subsidiary Reebok, to withdraw some of the items - such as shirts, hoodies and shorts with McGregor's name on them.

This is due to another McGregor fashion label which took the trademark infringement case.

Lawyers for the McGregor fashion label had claimed the public could be confused into believing that some of the clothing made by Reebok was part of their collection.

Lawyer Remco van Leeuwen said in an interview with Dutch channel RTLZ: "Clothing has been available on the European market for decades under the McGregor brand".

"The public may confuse Reebok's clothing with McGregor's."

Conor McGregor tweeted this photo as his clothing line was launched in 2015 | Image via @TheNotoriousMMAon Twitter

The Dutch company is known for classic polo shirts.

The McGregor label was founded by Scottish man David Doniger, who produced tartan clothing in the late 19th century.

He immigrated to New York and in 1921 founded the company.

Reebok launched Conor McGregor's line back in 2015.

The Irish Independent reports that Conor McGregor's clothing has to be removed from sale within seven days.

If it is not, fines of up to €250,000 could be issued.