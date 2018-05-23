Court evicts 30-year-old man from parent's home

A 30-year-old man has been ordered to move out of his parents' home by a court following a legal battle.

A judge urged Michael Rotondo to move out of his family home in Camillus, near Syracuse in New York, on his own accord.

However Mr Rotondo, who represented himself, argued he should be allowed to live with his parents for another six months.

Supreme Court justice Donald Greenwood branded Mr Rotondo's demand "outrageous" and issued an eviction order.

Eviction

The ruling comes after Christina and Mark Rotondo sued their son, who moved back home eight years ago, after repeatedly sending him formal letters asking him to leave but were unsuccessful.

In one letter from February 2nd, they wrote: "Michael, after a discussion with your mother, we have decided that you must leave this house immediately.

"You have 14 days to vacate. You will not be allowed to return. We will take whatever actions are necessary to enforce this decision."

Soon after, the parents sent another note which read: "Michael Joseph Rontodo, you are hereby evicted."

However, they failed once again, so they reportedly offered their son $1,100 to "find a place to stay."

"There are jobs available even for those with a poor work history like you," they added in a note sent on 18 February. "Get one - you have to work!"

The parents ended up going to their local court to try and evict their son but the case was referred to the state Supreme Court.

"Living agreement"

According to court documents seen by US broadcaster WSTM, Michael Rotondo defended himself, claiming for the past eight years he "has never been expected to contribute to household expenses, or assisted with chores and the maintenance of the premises - and claims that this is simply a component of his living agreement."

Mr Rotondo told the judge there was a "common law requirement of six-month notice to quit" before a tenant was "removed through ejectment action."

However, Justice Greenwood dismissed his case.

Speaking after the hearing, Mr Rotondo told WSTM: "I just wanted a reasonable amount of time to vacate, with consideration to the fact that I was not really prepared to support myself at the time of the notices."