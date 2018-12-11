Couple in their 70s arrested in Portugal after cocaine seized on cruise ship

Police in Portugal have arrested a couple in their 70s after a "large amount of cocaine" was apparently found in suitcases on a cruise ship from the Caribbean.

The 70 and 72-year-olds were arrested after the ship docked in Lisbon.

Authorities say they arrested the pair on the back of information from British authorities.

The Portuguese Policia Judiciaria detained the couple - described as 'foreign nationals', and believed to be British - on suspicion of trafficking narcotics.

In a statement, police said: "Following a search of the cabin that was occupied by the suspects, four suitcases were located in whose structures was ingeniously concealed a high amount of product - specifically cocaine - that has been seized."