Country on alert as Storm Diana hits

Road users are being asked to exercise caution, as Storm Diana brings strong winds around the country.

Met Éireann has issued two orange weather warnings for winds in Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Galway and Clare.

There will be south to southwest winds of 65 to 80 km/h, gusting 110 to 130 km/h in places.

While a status yellow alert is in place for the entire country.

Gale force winds are forecast with south to southwest winds of 55 to 65 km/h - gusting 90 to 110 km/h.

A number of flights have been cancelled as a result.

Several services have been delayed or cancelled at Dublin Airport.

This includes flights to London Heathrow, the Isle Of Man, Amsterdam and Paris.

A number of flight disruptions and cancellations are expected tomorrow (Wednesday) due to #StormDiana 🌀 Please check flight status before travelling to the airport. If your flight is cancelled, please rebook to next available flight, or cancel with refund — Aer Lingus (@AerLingus) November 27, 2018

At Cork Airport, 14 services have been cancelled to Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol, Amsterdam, Paris and London Heathrow.

The airport is advising passengers to check the status of flights with their airline.

14 flights are cancelled Wednesday morning @CorkAirport - 7 out and 7 in to Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol, Amsterdam, Paris and London Heathrow.

Passengers are advised to check the latest status of their flight on their airline's website. #StormDiana pic.twitter.com/xs9b0iM0Xx — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) November 27, 2018

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

The RSA has the following advice for road users:

Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds

Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists

Drive with dipped headlights at all times

While it also has advice for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

They are being reminded to be seen: wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

They should also take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions, as a sudden gust of wind could blow a person into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management have contacted all local authorities, asking them activate their severe weather teams.

The OPW, Department of Transport and the Coast Guard are also on stand-by.

The Department of Housing says a period of disturbed weather will continue for the next five days.