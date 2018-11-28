Country on alert as Storm Diana hits

A number of wind warnings are in place

Members of the public cross the Ha'penny Bridge in Dublin as they make their way around in windy weather | Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Road users are being asked to exercise caution, as Storm Diana brings strong winds around the country.

Met Éireann has issued two orange weather warnings for winds in Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Galway and Clare.

There will be south to southwest winds of 65 to 80 km/h, gusting 110 to 130 km/h in places.

While a status yellow alert is in place for the entire country.

Gale force winds are forecast with south to southwest winds of 55 to 65 km/h - gusting 90 to 110 km/h.

A number of flights have been cancelled as a result.

Several services have been delayed or cancelled at Dublin Airport.

This includes flights to London Heathrow, the Isle Of Man, Amsterdam and Paris.

At Cork Airport, 14 services have been cancelled to Birmingham, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol, Amsterdam, Paris and London Heathrow.

The airport is advising passengers to check the status of flights with their airline.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

The RSA has the following advice for road users:

  • Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected
  • Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road
  • Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds
  • Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists
  • Drive with dipped headlights at all times

While it also has advice for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

They are being reminded to be seen: wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

They should also take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions, as a sudden gust of wind could blow a person into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management have contacted all local authorities, asking them activate their severe weather teams.

The OPW, Department of Transport and the Coast Guard are also on stand-by.

The Department of Housing says a period of disturbed weather will continue for the next five days.


