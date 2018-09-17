Communicorp Media launches audioXi exchange to transform audio advertising

Communicorp Media has launched audioXi, Ireland's largest digital audio exchange, set to transform audio advertising.

With audioXi, many of Ireland's largest audio content creators and aggregators will be consolidated in one place - providing audience scale that radically changes the way in which Irish brands and agencies buy digital audio.

Digital audio, which is audio content streamed using a connected device, is a rapidly growing market.

The Irish digital audio market is estimated to grow to €6m in the next three years, as it provides advertisers new ways to access previously fragmented audiences.

audioXi launches with 20 million monthly impressions, from over 20 independent publishers, ranging from podcast aggregators to music and radio streams.

Advertisers will be able to access these huge audiences all under one roof - either direct or programmatically.

Partnering with global tech giant Adswizz, audioXi will provide advertisers with a targeted audience approach - whether by location, age, gender or contextual and behavioural segmentation.

Ads are then served to these target audiences, wherever and whenever they are consuming audio via a connected device e.g. your favourite podcast, a live radio stream or preferred music playlist.

Adrian Serle, Communicorp Media Group CEO, commented: "This is a huge development for our business, and for the Irish Audio market. Digital audio is being created, shared and listened to by over one million people every week in Ireland.

"audioXi offers an audience-led, programmatic opportunity to reach 20 million digital impressions per month.

"On day one, this is a market leading business, by some considerable margin, that will transform the market."

Explaining what audioXi means for agencies and brands, Mr Serle added: "This is a full service audio exchange delivering a seamless route-to-market for brands, connecting advertisers with a more engaged and immersed audience, in creative and relevant ways".

Image: audioxi.com

Aer Lingus has joined audioXi as launch partner. The deal was negotiated by Dentsu Aegis Network.

Derek Liddy, head of digital marketing, commented: "Aer Lingus is very excited to be the official test partner of audioXi.

"Programmatic audio is a growing digital channel offering us new capabilities to promote Aer Lingus services to Irish and international customers"

Audio advertising is increasingly recognised as one of the most effective medium options across Europe and the US, with advertising effectiveness and return on investment key drivers.

Digital display currently delivers a click-through rate (CTR) of less than 0.4% while digital audio delivers a listen-through rate (LTR) of 95%.

audioXi will be headed up by Rob Timony, who joined Communicorp Media in 2017 from Maximum Media.

Creative, sales and ad operations will be managed by a dedicated audioXi team within Communicorp Media's headquarters.