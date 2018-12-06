China demands release of Huawei executive arrested in Canada

A leading executive at Chinese phone firm Huawei is facing extradition to the US after being arrested in Canada.

The arrest of the company’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver is believed to be in relation to alleged violations by Huawei of US sanctions on Iran.

However, there has been no official statement from Washington as yet.

Ms Meng is the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei.

She was arrested on Saturday as the leaders of the US, Canada and China attended the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

It is believed she was arrested as US President Donald Trump dined with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the summit.

The two leaders agreed a 90-day trade truce during the event – however the arrest is now likely to re-escalate tensions.

Huawei has confirmed that arrest – but said it was not aware that Ms Meng had done anything wrong.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry this morning demanded her release and called on Canadian authorities to reveal why she was arrested.

She is due to appear before a bail hearing on Friday.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said: "The Chinese side firmly opposes and strongly protests over such kind of actions which seriously harmed the human rights of the victim.”

"The Chinese side has lodged stern representations with the US and Canadian side, and urged them to immediately correct the wrongdoing and restore the personal freedom of Ms Meng Wanzhou."

Shares in Asia sank amid fears the arrest could escalate tensions between the US and China once again.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index earlier lost 2.7% while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 2.5%.

The Shanghai Composite index in China dropped 1.7% as the country's government demanded her immediate release.