Ceremony to be held in Omagh to mark 20th anniversary of bombing

A memorial service will take place in Co Tyrone today to mark 20 years since the Omagh bombing.

29 people - including a woman pregnant with twins - were killed when a massive car bomb ripped through the town centre on the 15th of August 1998.

More than 200 others were injured in the Real IRA attack.

Nobody has ever been convicted in connection with the bombing.

In a statement marking the anniversary of the attack, President Michael D Higgins said it was an 'horrific act of violence'.

He said: "As President of Ireland, I wish to add my voice to the expressions of solidarity with the people of Omagh and to take the opportunity to acknowledge again the courageous work of the first responders of 20 years ago.

"On this poignant anniversary, all of our thoughts must be with the families of those affected and with all those who continue to work towards a future of peace and reconciliation."

Victims' families, survivors and members of the public will gather in Omagh later for a ceremony in memory of the victims.

The event in the town's Market Street will see a bell ring for each victim, before the bell falls silent to mark the exact time of the blast at 3.10pm.

It follows the ceremony at the Memorial Gardens on Sunday, which was attended by Health Minister Simon Harris and a number of senior British politicians.