A Cannabis grow-house containing plants worth around €80,000 has been discovered in Drogheda.

The seizure was made after Gardaí searched a house in the Grange Rath area of the town.

Investigators said “cultivation equipment” was also found at the house.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and is being held at Ashbourne Garda Station.

Gardaí said their investigation is ongoing.