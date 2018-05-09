Cannabis and cocaine worth €15,000 seized in Dublin

Drugs worth an estimated €15,000 have been seized in Dublin.

It follows a joint intelligence-led operation involving Revenue and gardaí.

A half kilo of cannabis with an estimated street value of €10,000 was seized at a house in Tallaght, as well as cocaine worth an estimated €5,000.

A 28-year-old Irish woman was arrested in connection with the seizure.

She is being held at Tallaght Garda Station.

Revenue says the operation came as part of ongoing investigations targeting 'drug importations in west Dublin'.