Cadbury to produce a reduced sugar version of Dairy Milk bar

Chocolate maker Cadbury has announced one of its most popular bars is getting a makeover.

A reduced sugar version of the Cadbury Dairy Milk bar will go on sale next year, in response to the obesity crisis.

It will have 30% less sugar than the current bar and Cadbury owner Mondelez International has described it as the "most significant innovation in the brand's history".

The company is also planning reduced sugar versions of some of its other confectionery brands such as Oreo and Maynards Bassetts Wine Gums and Jelly Babies products.

In the new bar the sugar content will be 39g per 100g, down from 56g per 100g in the traditional one, however the calorie content will be similar.

Glenn Caton, Mondelez International president for Northern Europe, said the science behind the reformulation was a "trade secret" but the taste of the new bar as "incredibly similar" to the original.

He said: "It tastes very, very close to the original but a little less sweet. It's been tested extensively on consumers and they love it."

He added: "Taking sugar out of our products isn't easy and will take time.

"Ultimately they are treats and people expect them to taste great, but we're working hard to find innovative solutions that provide more choice without compromising on their world-renowned taste and quality."