Cabinet to be updated on preparations for no-deal Brexit

The Cabinet will be updated on preparations for a no-deal Brexit this morning.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney will tell his ministerial colleagues how preparations are going ahead of an updated report being published on Thursday.

After last week's European Council meeting, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said preparations for a no-deal scenario will be stepped up.

They include hiring more customs officers for ports and airports in case the UK crashes out without a deal in March.

It comes as British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with her cabinet to reportedly discuss ramping up plans for a no-deal Brexit after accusing UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of a no-confidence "stunt".

His no-confidence motion will not be granted parliamentary time for debate, Downing Street sources said.

Mrs May won support in the House of Commons, with her Brexiteer MPs and DUP members saying they would have backed her.

Nigel Dodds, the Westminster leader of the Northern Irish party, said: "We wouldn't be supporting that [Labour] motion, we don't think it's the right time.

"It's a bit of parliamentary theatrics and game-playing."

It is understood the DUP will wait for the meaningful vote on the Brexit deal before deciding whether to keep their confidence and supply agreement, which currently keeps the Conservative government in office.

British Prime Minister Theresa May in Brussels, flanked by EU flags | File photo

Several papers report that the British cabinet meeting will focus on extending no-deal preparations, with 101 days to go until the March 29th exit date.

Mr Corbyn tabled a motion of no-confidence in Mrs May on Monday over her failure to allow MPs to have a vote "straight away" on the Brexit deal.

He acted after Mrs May earlier told MPs the "meaningful vote" on her agreement with Brussels will be held in the week beginning January 14th.

She previously delayed a parliamentary showdown on her Brexit deal this month after admitting she was heading for defeat.

Announcing his no-confidence motion to the House of Commons, Mr Corbyn said it was "unacceptable" that MPs will still have to wait "almost a month" to have their say on the UK's withdrawal agreement.

However, his bid to force a no-confidence vote in Mrs May appeared to falter as the British government rejected his demand to allow MPs time to debate his motion.

Downing Street instead challenged Mr Corbyn to table a no-confidence motion aimed at the government as a whole.

This could prompt a general election if the British government lost but - despite pressure from other opposition parties to do so - Mr Corbyn refused to say whether he would upgrade his motion.