Burst water mains repaired in East Meath

Irish Water has said that a burst pipeline at the Staleen water treatment plant has been repaired.

The utility said that reservoir levels are "slowly continuing to increase" - however households in East Meath will continue to be impacted by water outages and reduced pressure as the network is recharged.

Alternative water supplies will remain in place in Ratoath, Duleek, Ashbourne and Kilbride until the water supply is fully restored.

Bottled water and empty containers are available at the water stations. Irish water is warning people to boil water taken from the stations " as a precautionary measure."

Irish Water is urging households to conserve water until it can "confirm a timeline for resumption of a normal water supply."

It said other areas in East Meath may experience a reduction while supply is restored to the worst affected areas.