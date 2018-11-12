Brussels sprouts and 'Late Late Toy Show' to appear on Christmas stamps

A new range of An Post stamps have been unveiled for Christmas.

The stamp designs and themes - featuring Ireland's favourite festive traditions - were voted for by the Irish public.

Featuring in the stamp series for the very first time are Christmas favourites including watching 'The Late Late Toy Show', eating traditional Christmas dinner and attending midnight mass.

Others feature meeting loved ones at the airport, a visit to the local crib, and child getting ready for Santa's arrival.

Earlier this year, the postal company invited everyone to have their say on what they would most like to see on the new stamp collection.

From thousands of entries, a shortlist of the top suggestions was created and put to an online vote.

'Late Late Toy Show' host Ryan Tubridy helps launch the new festive stamps | Image: An Post

The stamps were designed by Detail Design Studio and the mixed booklets include additional 50c Star of Bethlehem stamps for making up the €1.50 postage for cards going abroad.

They are available in a €19 booklet (one free stamp) and a €5 booklet from all post offices, online and at selected retailers.

Aileen Mooney, An Post Irish stamps manager, said: "For the first time ever, 'The Late Late Toy Show', Brussels sprouts and midnight mass will be among the stamps making their way around the world this Christmas and we can't wait to see the reaction.

"For friends and family abroad, the new stamp designs will bring with them a sense of home.

"For our customers in Ireland, we want to see everyone embracing the tradition of sending Christmas cards and letters to their loved ones and using these beautifully illustrated stamps which, include the nation's favourite Christmas moments".