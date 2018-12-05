Brexit legal advice from British government says Irish border backstop could last indefinitely

A proposed temporary backstop for the Irish border could last indefinitely, according to Brexit legal advice published by the British government.

It also says that any route out of the backstop would have to be "political."

The co-leader of The Green Party in the UK, Caroline Lucas, has published excerpts from the text.

The legal advice has been published, after MPs found ministers in contempt of parliament for not publishing the advice on Tuesday.

The government of British Prime Minister Theresa May was defeated by 18 votes - with 311 MPs backing the motion.

After the vote, Conservative leader in the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, announced that the government would publish the full legal advice on Wednesday.

The vote came shortly before MPs began five days of debate on the Brexit withdrawal agreement, ahead of the crucial vote next Tuesday.

Reacting to the advice, Labour's Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer said it reveals the "central weaknesses in the government's deal" .

In a tweet, he said it is "unthinkable" why they tried to keep this information from the British parliament.

He said: "Having reviewed the Attorney General's legal advice, it's obvious why this needed to be placed in the public domain.

"All week we have heard from government ministers that releasing this information. could harm the national interest. Nothing of the sort.

"All this advice reveals is the central weaknesses in the government's deal.

"It is unthinkable that the government tried to keep this information from parliament - and indeed the public - before next week's vote."

