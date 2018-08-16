Brazilian plastic surgeon 'Dr Bumbum' charged following death of patient

A Brazilian celebrity plastic surgeon known as 'Doctor Bumbum' has been charged with allegedly murdering one of his patients.

Dr Denis Furtado received his nickname because he's known for procedures to enlarge women's buttocks.

Bank manager Lilian Calixto died after he allegedly used a larger dose of a chemical than is recommended during a procedure, according to a charge sheet.

300ml of the synthetic resin PMMA - which is recommended to be used in only 'very small doses' - is said to have been used in the operation.

46-year-old Calixto fell ill during the operation, police said.

She was taken to hospital by the plastic surgeon, and her condition later deteriorated.

She is said to have had an 'abnormally fast' heart rate.

Dr Furtado is accused of having gone on the run for four days after the operation, before he was arrested in Rio de Janeiro last month.

In a news conference, Furtado claimed he was innocent and insisted he had "never had a complication" with a patient.

BBC reports that his mother Maria de Fátima Barros Furtado is also facing charges.

Dr Furtado has received widespread attention on social media for his work, and has amassed more than 650,000 followers on Instagram.

He claims to have performed 9,000 procedures similar to the one conducted on Ms Calixto.