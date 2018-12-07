Boylan warns any abortion delay would be "unfair on women"

The former Master of National Maternity Hospital has warned that any delay to the introduction of abortion services would be unfair on women.

Peter Boylan was speaking to Newstalk after Professor Chris Fitzpatrick, the former Master of Coombe Hospital, said the current deadline for the introduction of services was "dangerously unrealistic."

Professor Fitzpatrick told The Irish Times that there has been “inadequate planning and insufficient resources” ahead of the introduction – and said the plans to make terminations available from January 1st “pose a serious threat to the health and wellbeing of women.”

He said he is not opposed to the introduction of abortion – but said he will only provide the service “when it is safe to do so.”

Delay

On Newstalk Breakfast this morning, former Holles St Master Peter Boylan said waiting any longer to bring in the service is unfair on women.

“We would certainly love to have a perfect service,” he said.

“But if we wait until there are perfect working condition for doctors and patients we will still be here in two to three year’s time.

“You strive for perfection certainly like you strive for constant improvement

“But to suggest that nothing should happen for these who are in very distressed circumstances and are travelling abroad at the moment, I think, is unfair on women.”

Concerns

It comes after the Institute of Gynaecologists and Obstetricians voiced concern over the plans to make terminations available from January 1st.

Some members of the organisations have called for an Extraordinary General Meeting to discuss the fears.

In a statement, the institute said it is currently “developing draft guidelines in anticipation of the introduction of legislation to allow for termination of pregnancy, and this is near completion.”

It said it has “no role, authority of responsibility” regarding the delivery of abortion – but said members aimed to use the meeting to discuss the “safety and readiness of such new services.”