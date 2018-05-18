Both sides ramp up campaigning ahead of next week's Eighth Amendment referendum

The final week of campaigning has gotten under way ahead of next Friday's Eighth Amendment referendum.

Both sides are ramping up their efforts to try and swing the vote their way.

This morning, Renua Ireland called for a No vote on the 25th.

They say more supports should be given to single mothers and pregnant women as an alternative to abortion

Spokesperson Jacqui Gilbourne says every life should be protected:

Spokesperson Jacqui Gilbourne says this isn’t an issue of right or wrong, but of killing or not killing pic.twitter.com/YDo0H3kmWf — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 18, 2018

She said: "This baby is a human being, trying to protect itself - it is not a property, not a clump of sells, not a disconnected object to be killed."

@RENUAIreland have unveiled their policy proposals which they say should be enacted in the event of the referendum being defeated. These radical policies would provide much greater support to women going through unwanted pregnancies and coping with raising a young child. pic.twitter.com/KcbDktAuYu — RENUA IRELAND (@RENUAIreland) May 18, 2018

Yes campaign

Together for Yes, meanwhile, held an event this morning urging people to plan their way to the polls.

This is a bad angle as I’m not 60ft tall but yes campaigners are spelling out VOTE in Smithfield Square pic.twitter.com/mjIrdcfTQU — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 18, 2018

They are launching an online tool early next week that will let people set reminders to travel.

You will never give a more important YES in your life than the YES you will give next Friday.



Polling stations will open at 7am, and close at 10pm.#yourYESmatters on May 25. Plan your vote TODAY. pic.twitter.com/iDGaiGnZjn — Together for Yes (@Together4yes) May 18, 2018

At this morning's event, former Rose of Tralee contestant Brianna Parkins - who voiced her support for an Eighth Amendment referendum during the 2016 contest - said she hopes people will vote Yes.

The former Sydney Rose observed: "This vote will give women a choice. Whether you agree with abortion or you don't, this vote will give women the chance to decide for themselves.

"You don't have to get an abortion because you're voting for Yes - a Yes vote doesn't mean everybody has to get an abortion, it just means that those who want to can."

Both sides are hopeful they can swing the undecideds with just a week left until polling day.

Additional reporting by Stephen McNeice