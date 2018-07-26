Body of new-born baby found in plane toilet in India

A woman has been arrested after the body of a new-born baby was found in a plane toilet in India.

Cabin crew discovered the remains minutes before the Air Asia plane touched down in New Delhi.

In a statement, the airline said all female passengers on board were questioned before the baby’s mother was identified.

“A new born infant was found lifeless and abandoned in one of the lavatories when the aircraft was being prepared for landing,” the airline said in a statement.

“Delhi police were alerted and a doctor from the medical team at Delhi International Airport confirmed that the baby had been delivered on board.

“A suspect has been held back by police for further investigation. The suspect was identified on questioning of all female passengers on board.”

The flight arrived in New Delhi from Guwahati in the east of the country.

Police official Sanjay Bhatia said a 19-year-old woman had “acknowledged that she had delivered the baby and was taken to the hospital for medical attention and examination.”

"She has only told us that she is a sportsperson but refused medical examination or (to give) any more details about the incident," he said.

Police are currently trying to contact the woman’s family.

She could face up to two years in jail and a fine.

AirAsia said it was "assisting in the investigation and cooperating with all concerned agencies."

Additional reporting from IRN ...