Body of Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison discovered in Scotland

Scott Hutchison, the signer of Scottish indie rock band Frightened Rabbit, has died aged 36.

Scott went missing in Edinburgh on Wednesday, with his bandmates saying he may have been "in a fragile state".

The 36-year-old's body was discovered at Port Edgar near the city on Thursday evening, police confirmed.

In a statement quoted by BBC, Scott's family said the singer "wore his heart on his sleeve, and that was evident in the lyrics of his music and the content of many of his social media posts".

They also praised his willingness to discuss mental issues in the public domain, saying it "undoubtedly raised awareness of mental health issues and gave others confidence and belief to discuss their own issues."

The other members of Frightened Rabbit, meanwhile, said: "He will be missed by all of us and his absence will always be felt but he leaves a legacy of hope, kindness and colour that will forever be remembered and shared."





Hutchison formed Frightened Rabbit in 2003 as a solo project, before it expanded to a full band the following year - including his brother Grant on drums.

They released their debut album Sing the Greys in 2006, before achieving widespread critical success with their second album The Midnight Organ Fight two years later.

Tributes have been paid to Scott across social media, including by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and several of his fellow Scottish musicians:

Heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with Scott’s family, friends and fans. A remarkable and much loved talent. @FRabbits https://t.co/nhUIPmOPCl — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 11, 2018





Tragic news about Scott Hutchison. The whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome. Folks, if you are up against it, having dark thoughts, please tell someone, family, a friend or a doctor. There is always another way, though it might not seem like it. — stuart murdoch (@nee_massey) May 11, 2018





Awful news about Scott Hutchison. A terrible loss. — alex kapranos (@alkapranos) May 11, 2018



