Body discovered during search for missing British backpacker in New Zealand

Police in New Zealand have discovered a body during the search for a missing British backpacker.

A major search had been underway for 22-year-old Grace Millane from England, who had last been seen on December 1st in Auckland.

On Saturday, police arrested a 26-year-old man and said they had launched a murder investigation.

Officers also began searching an isolated road on the outskirts of Auckland.

In an update on Sunday morning, Detective Inspector Scott Beard of Auckland City Police explained: "I can now advise that shortly after 4pm today, we located a body which we believe to be Grace.

"The formal identification process will now take place, however based on the evidence we have gathered over the past few days, we expect that this is Grace."

He added: "Obviously this brings the search for Grace to an end. It is an unbearable time for the Millane family and our hearts go out to them.

"The investigation will continue though for some time yet."

Police previously said the man who has been arrested will be charged with murder, and he is due to appear in court in Auckland on Monday morning.

Ms Millane had arrived in New Zealand on 20th November, having travelled from Peru.