Bobby's Late Breakfast LIVE from The Dingle Skellig Hotel, Dingle, Co. Kerry

Bobby will be bringing his ‘Bobby’s Late Breakfast’ Show to Dingle for The Blas na hÉireann Awards on Sunday the 07th of October LIVE from The Dingle Skellig Hotel. He’ll be talking to some of the winners and there’ll be lots of ‘food talk’ with even some tasting!

He’ll also be talking to some well-known Kerry people, there will be live music and The Cultural Toolbox will have a Kerry flavour. There’ll be all the usual craic that Bobby brings to your Sunday morning…..

So why not join us as part of our live broadcast audience. Simply register now as Tickets are limited so register fast!

Tickets are free but you must register and show proof on the day, either by Printing Tickets OR having them Downloaded on your Smart Phone.