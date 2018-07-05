Bill to declare January 21st as Ireland's Independence Day passes in the Seanad

A bill which would declare January 21st as Ireland's Independence Day has passed all stages in the Seanad.

The Declaration of Independence Day Bill 2017 is likely to come before the Dáil in the autumn.

It would recognise the meeting of the first Dáil and the declaration of independence made on January 21st, 1919.

The first Dáil met in the Round Room of the Mansion House in Dublin on that date, where Dáil Éireann was constituted and members approved the declaration.

However, the day will not be classified as a public holiday.

Fianna Fáil Senator Keith Swanick, one of the sponsors of the bill, hopes it will be passed by the Dáil and signed into law before the 100th anniversary of the sitting of the first Dáil next year.

"Over the past few years we have commemorated a number of important events in our history and I believe sitting of the first Dáil is of such historical importance that it too should be marked.

"There was huge public participation during the 1916 commemorations, with communities right across the country organising and engaging in events.

"Similarly, the 100th anniversary of the parliamentary vote for women in Ireland has seen exhibitions and events taking place.

"I believe that the sitting of the first Dáil deserves to be honoured."