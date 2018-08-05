Barry Chuckle of the Chuckle Brothers dies aged 73

Barry Chuckle, one half of the British TV duo known as the Chuckle Brothers, has died aged 73.

His manager confirmed the news, saying the entertainer had 'passed away peacefully at home' surrounded by his wife Ann and all his family.

The statement adds: "The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of the Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel."

The comedian - whose real name was Barry Elliott - is well-known for his long-running children's comedy show ChuckleVision, which he co-starred in with his brother Paul.

Today, Paul said: "I've not just lost my brother, I've lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend."

ChuckleVision ran for more than 20 seasons on BBC between 1987 and 2009.

The brothers were also known for their theatre work, often starring in productions across the UK.

They began their TV careers on the talent show Opportunity Knocks in 1967, and have since spent more than five decades as well-known figures on British television.

As well as their slapstick comedy, the Chuckles are best known for catchphrases such as "to me, to you" and "oh dear, oh dear".