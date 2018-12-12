Barclays to double its Irish workforce next year

British bank Barclays says it plans to double its Irish workforce by the end of 2019.

This would bring its headcount in Dublin to 300.

The bank has confirmed an expansion of operations to make Ireland a "central hub" for its European business.

It comes as the bank opened its new head office in Dublin city, which it says will facilitate the "ongoing growth" of its operations here.

The new enlarged 37,000 sq. ft. office on Molesworth Street will accommodate its existing 150 employees, and facilitate the continued growth of both the Irish and European operations.

The opening also coincides with Barclays' 40th anniversary in Ireland.

It has also received regulatory approval from the Central Bank for the bank's enlarged Irish operation and the expansion of its licensed pan-European activity.

This includes corporate and investment banking, wealth management and card services.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "Ireland has a very strong reputation globally as a top location for the International Financial Services Sector.

"This is all the more important as we seek to attract investment in the Brexit era.

"Securing this commitment from a long established, banking establishment like Barclays is a highly significant vote of confidence in Ireland's growing importance as a gateway into the single market."

(Left to right) CEO of Barclays Bank Ireland Kevin Wall, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, chair of Barclays Bank Ireland Helen Keelan and Barclays Group CEO Jes Staley | Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

Jes Staley, Barclays Group Chief Executive Officer, added: "This is a very exciting time for Barclays in Ireland as we look to leverage the successful platform that we have built over our past 40 years in Dublin to continue delivering our sophisticated suite of services to clients across Ireland and our other European markets.

"The choice of Ireland to be the focal point for our European operations was a clear one given the unique business and cultural links between the UK and Ireland and we are very proud to be playing a role in the continued evolution of financial services in Ireland."

A planned central hub for Barclays' pan-European business in Dublin is expected to be fully operational by March 2019.

Kevin Wall, CEO of Barclays Bank Ireland, said: "We intend to build significantly on the successful platform that we have built up over the past 40 years by strongly pursuing opportunities to grow the business, providing a wide range of banking services to large corporate entities and advisory services to private banking management clients."

And Business Minister Heather Humphreys added: "This new office will provide them the space required for the expected doubling of their workforce next year as they enlarge their Dublin operation.

"Barclays have a long and proud history in Ireland and this year marks their 40th Anniversary here.

"This announcement once again shows that Ireland is now a major player and a very attractive location for Financial Services companies from all over the world and today's announcement from Barclays is a great vote of confidence in what we have to offer."

Barclays is a transatlantic consumer and wholesale bank across personal, corporate and investment banking, credit cards and wealth management.

It operates in over 40 countries and employs 82,000 people.

The bank has a strong presence in its two home markets of the UK and the US.