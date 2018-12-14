BBC announces its first LGBT correspondent

The BBC has announced a newly-created role of an LGBT correspondent.

The position for BBC News will report on stories, issues and debates surrounding sexuality and gender.

It will also focus on providing insight and analysis on matters affecting the LGBT community.

Award-winning journalist Ben Hunte will start the role in the new year.

He said: "I'm delighted to be taking on this important new role for BBC News and I am looking forward to finding and telling stories from the LGBT community."

The BBC said Hunte played a key part during coverage of its 'Gay Britannia' season, and presented his own series of LGBT-themed programmes on BBC Radio 4.

He interviewed a range of guests including Paul O'Grady and Stephen K Amos.

The UK news editor for BBC News, Richard Burgess, added: "BBC News has a rich heritage of covering issues and debates from the LGBT community.

"This year we announced our first gender and identity correspondent, Megha Mohan, and I'm thrilled that Ben will be taking up this dedicated role which aims to strengthen our offering of LGBT stories and original journalism across the BBC".

Hunte graduated from the University of Nottingham Malaysia Campus with a degree in neuroscience, before studying TV journalism at City University of London.