BAI says RTÉ should get 'at least' €30m extra a year in public funds

The Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI) has recommended that RTÉ should receive an increase in its annual public funding of €30m per annum.

The figure is part of the BAI's five-year review of public funding examining RTÉ and TG4.

The focus of the review was on "the strategic challenges and opportunities facing the public service broadcasters over the next five-year period".



The report and recommendations have been submitted to the Communications Minister.



The BAI's review found there is "a strong justification" to support increased levels of funding for each of the broadcasters due to "environmental, technological and financial challenges".

Funding 'should be available immediately'

The BAI said it has taken account of the fact that there has been no television licence fee increase in over 10 years.

On RTÉ, the BAI recommended, at a minimum, it should receive an increase in its annual public funding of €30m per year.

The body explained: "Given the urgency of RTÉ's current funding position, the increased level of public funding recommended should be available to the broadcaster immediately."



While it also believed "there may well be a case for increased funding in excess of €30m per annum and remains open to receiving further detailed proposals from the broadcaster"

The BAI also recommended an increase of €6m per annum in public funding for TG4.

"It is the view of the BAI that this increase should have full effect from 2018 and onwards over the period of TG4's strategy", the BAI added.

'Role played by the independent sectors'

Commenting on the recommendations, BAI chairperson Professor Pauric Travers, said: "The development of sustainable funding models, and the enhancement of creativity and innovation within the Irish audio-visual sector, goes to the heart of the BAI Strategy Statement.

"The BAI acknowledges the valuable role played by the independent commercial and community sectors in providing choice and diversity for audiences, and will continue to engage with these key stakeholders to work towards the achievement of these objectives.



"With regard to RTÉ and TG4, the BAI notes the significant changes that both PSBs have implemented to reduce costs and increase efficiencies in recent years.

"The BAI recognises also that both broadcasters have taken steps to meet current and future challenges.

"In this context, current levels of public funding are not sufficient to sustain the reach and impact of current provision, let alone allow the broadcasters to evolve in such a way as to adequately fulfil their statutory remit in serving Irish audiences."