Australians urged to cut strawberries before eating after sewing needles found in some batches

People in Australia have been urged to cut strawberries before eating them after some were found to be 'contaminated' with sewing needles.

Three brands of strawberries have already been recalled, and it's now believed several other brands of the fruit may be affected.

The batches are sold in a number of Australian states, including New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.

While the investigation started in Queensland, reports have now been received by police elsewhere in the country.

According to officials in New South Wales, it's believed that sewing needles and pins have been inserted into the affected strawberries.

After receiving reports of contaminated fruit from several supermarkets, NSW police said: "Any customer who has purchased strawberries of the potentially impacted brands is urged to cut the fruit before consuming.

"Police are urging anyone who has purchased contaminated product to take the punnet to their local police station immediately for triage and forensic examination."

They added that it's not yet known if the incidents are related to the original contamination or a 'copycat'.

Queensland Health authorities, meanwhile, said it's still safe to buy strawberries - but also urged people to cut the fruit before consumption.