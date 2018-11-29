Around 500 ambulance workers to strike next month over union recognition

Around 500 ambulance workers with the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) will hold a one-day strike next month in a dispute over union recognition.

Paramedics and emergency medical technicians are among those who will take part in the strike on Wednesday December 19th.

The dispute centres around the HSE’s refusal to recognise NASRA (National Ambulance Service Representative Association) - an affiliate of the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) that was established in 2010.

The health service has insisted that the PNA does not hold negotiating rights for ambulance grades, and has refused to automatically deduct NASRA membership fees from payroll and forward them on to the union.

The PNA says the strike - which is the 'third phrase' of industrial action - comes from workers who are pursuing "their right to be represented by the trade union of their choice", and marks a 'serious escalation' in the dispute with the HSE.

PNA General Secretary Peter Hughes said: "Ambulance personnel who are merely seeking a fundamental right to be members of the union of their choice now have no option but to move to strike action in pursuit of that right.

"It is an indication of the strength of feeling among ambulance personnel that they are now embarking on strike action to secure union membership and negotiating rights which are already enjoyed by every other worker within the HSE."

The December 19th strike will last from 7am until 5pm.