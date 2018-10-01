Apple users claim new camera is automatically applying a "beauty filter"

The setting reportedly cannot be turned off

Apple users claim new camera is automatically applying a &#34;beauty filter&#34;

A customer in the Apple store in New York compares the new iPhone XS, left, and iPhone XS Max, right, 21-09-2018. Image: Richard B. Levine/SIPA USA/PA Images

Apple has been accused of secretly deploying a beauty filter in its new iPhone.

After the iPhone XS and XS Max handsets were released, reviews suggested the smartphone’s cameras had undergone a significant upgrade on last year’s models.

However users are complaining the latest handsets come with a setting that applies heavy and unrealistic skin smoothing.

Owners of the new phones have been posting comparison pictures online to highlight the difference.

The new phone appears to show them with fewer blemishes and brighter skin - as if they are wearing foundation.

People queue outside the Apple Store on London’s Regent Street as the company launched the new iPhone XS, 21-09-2018. Image: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

Customers are suggested the beauty filter has been secretly applied to make consumers think the phone is better.

Rival smartphones have similar beauty filters, but they are optional.

Apple has not confirmed the existence of the 'filter' - however reports in the US suggest the company is working on a fix to dial back some of the new effects.


