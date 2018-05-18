Murder investigation launched following discovery of teenage girl's body in Dublin

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation into the death of a 14-year-old girl in Dublin.

It follows the discovery of a body in a disused house on the Clonee Road in the Lucan area.

Detectives believe the remains are those of missing Anastasia (Ana) Kriegel.

Ana was last seen at St Catherine's Park in Lucan at 5.30pm on Monday, close to the disused house.

Superintendent John Gordon from Lucan Garda Station said every support is being given to Ana's family following the discovery of the body yesterday.

Gardai are treating the discovery of a body during a search for a missing teenager in Lucan as suspicious. Supt. John Gordon made this appeal this evening: pic.twitter.com/3H252z1cs5 — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) May 17, 2018

A post-mortem examination has taken place.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01-666-7300 or Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

They say they are keen to talk to anybody who was in St Catherine's Park or the Clonee Road from 5pm on Monday May 14th.

