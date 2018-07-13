Appeal for help in tracing man missing from Dublin for over a week

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing man.

41-year-old David Larkin was last seen on the evening of Tuesday July 3rd in Corduff, Blanchardstown.

He is described as being 5’11’’ tall, of stocky build and with short fair hair.

When last seen, David was wearing a grey fleece jacket, a grey t-shirt, runners and navy shorts.

Anyone who has seen David or has any information is being asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.