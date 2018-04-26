Appeal for candidates to join the Irish Aid's Rapid Response Corps

A new recruitment drive has been launched for people to join the Rapid Response Corps.

The Irish Aid-managed group are deployed in support of the relief efforts of United Nations humanitarian agencies.

The corps is made up of skilled humanitarian experts who deploy at short notice to work around the world.

They provide support in a number of areas - including humanitarian coordination and protection, information management, cash transfers, engineering, water and sanitation, and logistics.

Rapid Response Corps members are required to have both professional qualifications and experience, and to have worked overseas in humanitarian and/or development settings.

Rapid Response Corps deployments in 2016 | Source: Irish Aid/Google Maps

Since the group was launched in 2007, there have been more than 350 deployments in more than 50 countries.

In 2017, Irish responders provided more than 4,000 days of critical support to our UN partners’ humanitarian responses in 14 crises.

Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development, Ciarán Cannon, said: "We need more rapid responders this year, with a wide range of skills, and I would encourage those interested to apply to join the Rapid Response Corps."

Information about the recruitment process - together with the full list of skills profiles being recruited and examples of the job profiles members are deployed to - is available here