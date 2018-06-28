An Bord Pleanála agrees to quash permission for over 500 homes in North Dublin

An Bord Pleanála has agreed that it made a mistake in granting permission for more than 500 homes near a popular Dublin park.

Developers had applied to build 104 houses and 432 apartments on lands near St Anne’s Park between Raheny and Clontarf.

The decision to grant permission earlier this year led to a grassroots campaign of local people opposed to the plans.

Residents argued that the project would impact on wildlife and is home to long-established sports pitches used by St Paul's College in Raheny

Local Councillor John Lyons said it was a “horrendous” decision to grant the permission in the first place:

“It was horrendous

“It was an appalling decision to grant the developer a planning application of over 500 residential units of houses and apartments on lands at St Pauls School.

“In the hearts and minds of many people it is actually a part of St Annes Park because the sports pitches on those lands have been used over the years and there is an established community use of those lands.”

After admitting its error, An Bord Pleanála told the High Court that it is now prepared to quash the decision.

“It seems as if it was down to people power - the ‘I Love St Anne’s’ campaign and a few others - to actually take up the responsibility of initiating the judicial review proceedings which has led us to today’s significant development,” said Councillor Lyons.

The case is due back before the high Court next month.