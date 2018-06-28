Ambulance crew in UK 'pelted with bricks, tables and chairs' after hoax 999 call

An ambulance crew in England has been pelted with 'bricks, tables and chairs' after responding to a hoax 999 call.

The incident happened at Eastleigh in Hampshire yesterday evening.

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said a car and ambulance responded to a 999 call, claiming a young girl was in cardiac arrest.

After arriving at the property, staff were met with a "barrage of bricks, glasses, tables, chairs and other items" from an upstairs windows.

The ambulance service says police responded, as staff were "extremely shaken".

In a statement, the ambulance organisation said: "Police officers had to gain access to the property to confirm it was a hoax call.

"What makes this even worse is that all the staff and vehicles we sent were diverted from local people in genuine pain and distress with real illnesses, real injuries and real emergencies by our equally frustrated and appalled control room team."



The ambulance service added: "Let's hope the person/people taken away by Hampshire Police from the property are having the largest book at the local station thrown in their direction."

In a separate statement quoted by Sky News, Hampshire Police said: "A 13 and 14 year old girl were arrested on suspicion of assault, cause of wasteful employment of police and use of threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress."