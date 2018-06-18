Amazon announces 1,000 new jobs for Dublin

Amazon has announced it will create more than 1,000 new jobs in Ireland over the next two years.

It comes as the online retail giant opens a new office in central Dublin.

The office on Burlington Road is focused on the company's cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services.

The new jobs will be based across four locations in Dublin - the new office as well as existing Amazon sites in North County Dublin, Blanchardstown, and Tallaght.

The new jobs will be across a range of 'highly skilled' areas, with the new roles including software development engineers, data centre engineers, solutions architects, and security specialists.

According to the company, the roles will be across both Amazon and Amazon Web Services.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described the announcement as 'excellent news' for Dublin.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar opening the new Shannon Building for Amazon in Dublin. The company has committed to creating 1,000 new jobs over the next 2 years pic.twitter.com/kLG9QeUPQ7 — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) June 18, 2018

Opening the new offices, the Taoiseach said: "These are well paid, high quality jobs, in four locations across Dublin, meaning this announcement will bring tangible benefits right across the city.

"The creation of these new jobs and the company's commitment to investing in research and innovation here is fundamental to maintaining Ireland's reputation as tech hub for Europe."

Mike Beary, AWS Ireland country manager, added: "There is an abundance of talent in Ireland which helped us to exceed our talent growth targets ahead of schedule.

"Ireland is a great place to do business - the country's creative culture and diverse pool of technical skills make it an ideal location for our rapidly expanding business."

Amazon currently employs more than 2,500 people in Ireland.