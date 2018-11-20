Airbnb pulls listings of homes in Israeli West Bank settlements

Accommodation website Airbnb is removing listings for properties in the disputed Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The company - which allows property owners to rent out rooms or the entire home to guests - has announced it will reverse its previous choice to operate in the area.

Settlements in the West Bank are considered illegally occupied by Israel under international law.

The international stance is disputed by the Israeli government, while Palestinian authorities claim the land has been 'stolen'.

Airbnb says its decision to remove properties in the West Bank will impact around 200 listings.

It says it will consider a number of factors when dealing with any disputed territories - such as "whether the existence of listings is contributing to existing human suffering", and potential safety risks for those booking the properties.

In a statement, Airbnb explained: "We spent considerable time speaking to various experts - including those who have criticized our previous approach - about this matter.

"When we applied our decision-making framework, we concluded that we should remove listings in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank that are at the core of the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians."

Human Rights Watch was among the groups who welcomed Airbnb's decision:

For 2 years, @hrw has spoken with @Airbnb about their brokering of rentals in illegal Israeli settlements. Today, a breakthrough. pic.twitter.com/W6VTuDDXB9 — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) November 19, 2018

Airbnb was sharply criticised by the Yesha Council, which represents Israeli settlers - with the group accusing the company of becoming a 'political site'.